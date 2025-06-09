Messi suspended after skipping MLS All-Star game

[Source: BBC Sport ]

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba have been given one-match bans for skipping Major League Soccer’s All-Star game earlier this week.

Both players missed Wednesday’s match in Austin, Texas where the MLS squad posted a 3-1 win against Mexico’s Liga MX All-Stars.

As a result, the duo will now miss Miami’s home league fixture against FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Argentina legend Messi, 38, has scored 18 goals in as many appearances for Javier Mascherano’s side in the MLS this season, while Alba, 36, has featured 19 times in the league.

The duo, who also played together at Barcelona from 2012 to 2021, were also part of the Miami side’s run to the quarter-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup.

