MBHS students turn up in numbers to support Elder

Marist Brothers High School students arrived in jam-packed buses to show their support for fellow student Nehemiah Elder, who will compete in the men’s 89kg category this afternoon at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

Speaking to FBC Sports, some of the students expressed their excitement about the competition and said they were looking forward to cheering on their friends.

Elder’s mother was moved to tears as she saw her son’s classmates arrive at the Vodafone Arena, eager to witness his performance.

He is expected to take stage at 3.30pm alongside Nathan Koroi followed by Miriama Taletawa at 5.30pm in the women’s 76kg category.

You can watch the live coverage on FBC Sports.