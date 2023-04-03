Maharaj rules in Rapid Championship

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]

20-year-old Yash Maharaj stunned top-seeded chess players to claim his maiden Rapid Chess Championship title.

He overcame Candidate Master Manoj Kumar by scoring a perfect 7/7.

Provisional FIDE Master Rudr Ravi Prasad followed-on in second place with 6/7 after a solid win over Kumar who finished third overall with 5/7.

Article continues after advertisement

Ex-Olympiad rep Prashil Prakash came fourth with 5/7 by virtue of tie-break, while Joseph Sharma and Deniel Niraj finished fifth and sixth respectively with 4/7.

The Women’s Division was won by Year-12 student, Provisional Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Tanvi Radha Prasad of Jai Narayan College won the women’s division with 5/7 over ex-Olympiad rep Gloria Sukhu.

Arnav Lal who is a Year-9 student of Jai Narayan College scooped the secondary school category while Yash Prasad of Deenbandhoo Memorial won the primary division.