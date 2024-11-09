Low turnout at Fiji muscle bodybuilding competition

The Fiji Muscle Regional Tournament, organized by the NPC Worldwide Federation at Suva Civic Centre, faced a lower-than-expected local turnout, with only eight competitors showing up despite earlier promises of over 20 participants.

NPC Worldwide Federation President Moe ElMoussawi expressed disappointment, noting the missed opportunity for local athletes, especially given the efforts to bring a regional bodybuilding event to Fiji.

Suva-based competitor and Men’s Physique overall champion Roneel Nand shared his frustration over the low turnout, urging more local bodybuilders to participate in future events.

“Looking forward for local tournaments, I think it’ll be best for other competitors to come and compete for the show, we need this federation to go up, it’s been here for a long time. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for people to take part in to get a master pro. If people are training for the whole year, they need to come and commit to the show,”

Nand also extended his gratitude to NPC Worldwide Federation for hosting the event and providing a platform for local athletes to step up and represent the sport.