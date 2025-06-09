Lomani excited for Drua’s first match in Ba

Excitement is building within the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua camp ahead of their historic first match in Ba in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The side will run out at 4R Electrical Govind Park for the first time when they host the Brumbies, with strong local support already evident during the team’s preparations.

Captain Frank Lomani says the reception from fans in Ba has been incredible.

“Ah, yes, first game in Ba, it’s so exciting. We go to training there, and the support in Ba is really awesome.”

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Lomani says the team is eager to reward the supporters with a strong performance.

“We’re looking forward to going to play there. The boys are really prepared well.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Brumbies at 3.30 pm this afternoon in Ba as the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season continues.

Watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.

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