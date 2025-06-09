Labasa edge Navua with last-minute penalty

Labasa FC secured a dramatic 1–0 victory over Navua FC with a last-minute penalty, sending fans and supporters home delighted after last week’s home loss to Lautoka.

Christopher Wasasala was the hero of the match, calmly converting the decisive spot-kick to seal the win.

Coach Alvin Chand praised his team’s determination, saying, that the boys were on a mission to prove their worth in the Extra Premier League points table, and they executed it well.

Despite the loss, Navua FC displayed strong defensive discipline throughout the game.

However, coach Babs Khan expressed dissatisfaction with the referee’s decision to award the penalty and will be taking it further to Fiji FA.

Khan adds that despite thr loss the focus remains on preparing for the upcoming Battle of the Giants tournament.

