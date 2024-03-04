Kumar wins Chess Championship

[ Source : Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

Veteran Manoj Kumar won the Vodafone Fiji Rapid Chess Championship on the weekend.

Kumar only drew with Yash Krishen Maharaj on his way to victory.

Cydel Terubea dominated the women’s division 45th World Chess Olympiad draws closer.

According to Fiji Chess, a number of new players are expected to make their international debut at the Olympiad.



The Federation hopes to make an official announcement in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, the next Rapid Chess tournament is tentatively scheduled for the 23rd of this month.