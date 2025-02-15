Kolinisau names seasoned squad for Vancouver

[ FilePhoto ]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau has unveiled a power-house lineup for next weekend’s HSBC Vancouver 7s.

The squad features a blend of seasoned veterans and upcoming players for the two-day tournament.

Kolinisau has named Olympian Sevuloni Mocenacagi in hins lineup, with veteran playmaker Waisea Nacuqu and speed-star Vuiviwa Naduvalu mak-ing the cut.

Article continues after advertisement

Kolinisau has also included powerhouse George Bose and Lavidi Brothers star Joji Nasova in his selection. Other players securing their spots in the squad are Jerry Matana, Joseva Talacolo, Ratu Filipe Sauturaga, Ilikimi To-rosi, Sakiusa Siqila, Terio Veilawa, and Tira Wilagi.

A notable addition to the team is 21-year-old Mosese Naura, who will make his debut at the Vancouver 7s.

Team list for the 2025 HSBC Vancouver 7s / Source: Fiji Rugby Facebook