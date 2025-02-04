Karawalevu eyes fullback role

Vuate Karawalevu [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Vuate Karawalevu is on a mission to claim the full-back spot for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this season, believing it to be a crucial position that needs strengthening.

With the season opener just two weeks away, the explosive back is determined to step up where he sees a gap.

As the Drua fine-tune their preparations, Karawalevu is ready to embrace the challenge and prove he belongs in the No. 15 jersey.

“Yeah, you know, full-back position has always been my target. I know that it’s been a spot in Fiji that’s been lacking, and I’m hoping to fill in the gap come this season.”

While chasing his personal goals, Karawalevu remains focused on the bigger picture ensuring the Drua are primed for a strong start.

He believes the next two weeks will be crucial in addressing weaknesses and sharpening their game plan.

The Fijian Drua will open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby Season against the Brumbies in Suva on the 15 th of this month and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.