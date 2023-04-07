Radley charged for Munster tackle

[Source: NRL News]

Roosters lock Victor Radley has been charged by the Match Review Committee following his side’s Round 6 defeat to the Storm.

Radley was sin binned for a late tackle on Melbourne playmaker Cameron Munster and has been charged with a Grade One Dangerous Contact offence.

As it is his third and subsequent offence, the England international faces a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea or a two-match ban if he unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.

In other news, Sharks forward Dale Finucane will miss the next three matches after pleading guilty to a grade two dangerous contact charge for a hip drop on Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Finucane, Warriors second-rower Marata Niukore and Bulldogs utility Jayden Okunbor were all hit with the same charge following Sunday’s matches in Round 5.