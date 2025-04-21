Jackson praises Nawai’s return

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has praised halfback Leone Nawai’s return to the squad, following his standout performance in Saturday’s 28–14 win over the Waratahs.

Speaking after the match, Jackson acknowledged that Nawai wasn’t initially part of the season’s plans, having come in as injury cover for Frank Lomani.

But the experienced No. 9 made the most of his opportunity.

“Yeah, I thought Leone was good. Leone only came in to cover for Frank. But we know Leone, he’s a former Drua player. It’s not new to him coming here. He’s done a beautiful job over in New Zealand.”

Nawai, who had spent time with Taranaki in New Zealand after his contract with the Drua ended in 2022, brought a noticeable lift in energy to the side.

The Drua will next face Moana Pasifika, with renewed belief after breaking a five-game losing streak.

Their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round 11 matchup will air LIVE on FBC Sports at 4.35 pm this Saturday.

