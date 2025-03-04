Cricket

India set sights on semi-final clash with Australia

BBC Sport

March 4, 2025 5:00 am

India secure comfortable NZ win to set up Australia semi-final / BBC Sport

Three games, three comprehensive wins.

India have reinforced the view they are the world’s best white-ball side at the Champions Trophy over the past 11 days, not that it should be a surprise.

In the aftermath of their victory over New Zealand on Sunday, Black Caps bowler Matt Henry was asked by a journalist whether their opponents should admit India were “smart” in selecting five spinners for this tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Henry did well to hide any bemusement. No other team has had the chance.

That India, after their decision not to travel to Pakistan in this tournament, are playing all of their matches in Dubai is a significant advantage.

They have the best spinners and, without having to change hotel bed or pick up their passports, are able to utilise them where slow bowling averages best, concedes the fewest runs and takes wickets more often compared to any of this tournament’s three other venues.

While the other three semi-finalists have had to balance a squad for the pace of Lahore or the skiddy bounce of Karachi, India have not.

Rohit Sharma’s side fielded three spinners in the first two games and, when the pitches tired further, added a fourth to face New Zealand – architect turned mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy coming in to take 5-42.

This should not take away from the skill of India’s quartet.

Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are each world-class in their own right and even their fifth spin option, off-spinner Washington Sundar who is yet to play in the tournament, would stroll into England’s struggling XI.

India may well be too good for Australia – world champions but without their three best quicks – on any surface but Tuesday’s semi-final will be on India’s strip of dry turf.

“Whoever beats India wins, simple,” former England captain Michael Vaughan said.

“I think it’s only the Aussies who could get them but I very much doubt it on the Dubai pitch.”

Why Australia can be hopeful

Yet Australia have an edge in the sides’ recent meetings. A win in an epic Test series this winter, the World Test Championship final in 2023 and, most significantly, the 50-over World Cup final later that year – the most recent meeting in this format.

Confidence will be taken from that day when they chased for victory, playing on India’s tendency to not stretch themselves in the biggest games when batting first.

Rohit Sharma has spent the past two and a half years trying to beat that issue out of his side. It also resurfaced in last year’s T20 World Cup final, although they went on to win.

“Australia will back themselves to chase anything but if they bat first it could all end up in a heap,” former England spinner Alex Hartley said.

“They might panic against the spinners and be bowled out really cheaply but if they are chasing they’ve got the mindset to dig in.”

With the pitches set to turn again, India’s XI is unlikely to be changed.

Australia have lost opener Matt Short to injury and have responded by calling up 21-year-old Cooper Connolly, who has played only three ODIs.

They could promote Josh Inglis to open and bring in seamer Aaron Hardie, or play attacking opener Jake Fraser-McGurk. Connolly at least gives captain Steve Smith another option with his left-arm spin.

Smith will be heavily reliant on his leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has dismissed Rohit four times in ODIs, Virat Kohli five and both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on four occasions.

India’s spin strength also means their death bowling is yet to be tested in this tournament, where they are without the great Jasprit Bumrah because of injury.

In Bumrah’s absence, the role will fall to Mohammed Shami and Hardik, if Australia can be the first team to take them deep.

Shami has gone at 8.12 runs per over in the final 10 overs of ODIs since the start of 2022, putting him among the more expensive finishing bowlers in the world, while Hardik is one of 11 bowlers to concede more than 10.9 runs per over at the death in recent Indian Premier Leagues.

Are Proteas best suited to beating India?

Australia will train at the Dubai International Stadium – the location of their 2021 World Cup win – on Monday night, ensuring their decision to depart Pakistan on Saturday despite not knowing if they would play there was not wasted.

South Africa, who flew in on Sunday in a similar scenario, were not so fortunate and returned to Pakistan on the three-hour flight on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after arriving.

The second semi-final will be a repeat of a match won by New Zealand, also at Gaddafi Stadium just 21 days ago.

On that occasion, Mitchell Santner’s side chased 305 with eight balls to spare but South Africa’s weakened line-up, due to the conclusion of the SA20, has been reinforced since.

New Zealand were too tentative early in their chase against India on Sunday and will hope to earn a second shot at beating Rohit’s side, should the favourites progress.

The Proteas’ fearsome middle order of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen – regarded as the best attacker of spin in the world – and David Miller, who has the highest average against slow bowling of any batter in top-tier ODIs since the start of 2022, would not be so conservative.

Perhaps it is Temba Bavuma’s side who are best set up to defy the odds.

India are not unbeatable but defeating them will take something special.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

BSP Life pays record $99m in customer benefits

Navy and Land Forces to strengthen interoperability

SCGF reduces interest rates of BLP loan

$190m FDB guarantee approved without opposition

Bulitavu calls for bipartisanship

Something is seriously wrong says Chand

FEO starts election material destruction

COI report on Malimali delayed by six weeks

Climate resilience a priority for Fisheries and Forestry

No tax on Suki says DPM Prasad

Father of five behind bars for sexual assault

Brumbies forward returns from Fiji with dengue

Murray to join Djokovic coaching team at Indian Wells

Provocative Trump statements about Canada loom large as Trudeau meets King

Fulham condemns abuse of Bassey

Manchester United's goal drought continues

India set sights on semi-final clash with Australia

USAID official warns of unnecessary deaths from Trump's foreign aid block, then says he's been put on leave

Cane farmers interest rate reduction

Drua focus on finishing strong

Israeli-Palestinian film 'No Other Land' wins best documentary feature

Students encouraged to participate in inter-house

'I'm Still Here' makes history as first Brazilian film to win best international feature

'The Brutalist' star Adrien Brody crowned best actor at the Oscars

Fiji clubs expresses interest for OFC Professional League

Oceania Pro League takes shape with 24 applicants

Confidence remains high as New Zealand turn attention to semi-finals

Trump names cryptocurrencies in strategic reserve, sending prices up

'Anora' filmmaker Sean Baker wins Oscar for Best Director

‘Flow’ wins best animated feature film Oscar

FEO to boost overseas voter participation

Aussies raided in alleged AI child abuse case

First cyclone in 50 years to hit populated coast

Rabuka lays out measures to tackle debt and drive recovery

Elder has a “good feeling” for this year

Mother-killer could walk free in less than four years

Power outage halts surgery, MOH investigates

McKellar not impressed despite win over Drua

Unfair to remove old vehicles if roadworthy says Kuridrani

Budget preparations in full swing

Fisheries sector injects millions to the economy

Basketball’s Fiji Cup back after three years

Raiders' big Vegas win comes at cost for Tapine, Savage

UK, European leaders join forces to draft Ukraine peace plan to take to US

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez arrive at unpredictable Oscars

WADA extends intelligence and investigations offensive to Oceania

Israel blocks aid into Gaza as ceasefire standoff escalates

PM rejects ‘Beggar Nation’ label

Seruiratu urges government to turn talk into action

Mystery spinner Chakravarthy gives India a 'good headache'

Focus on drivers, not punishment, says UN specialist

Labor market stabilizes

Help locate missing girls

FCS denies assault claims

Canada PM Trudeau says protecting independence is his priority in talks with King Charles

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he can salvage relationship with US

Flash flood warning for Vanua Levu

Coach impressed with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Hamas rejects extending first phase of Gaza ceasefire

Turaganivalu finds footing in balancing sports and studies

Leno is Fulham's shootout hero as they upset FA Cup holders Man United

Drug abuse and HIV threaten detention centers

Assault inquiry targets officer, civilian

Forced sex, illicit videos linked to teen pregnancies

Support grows for iTaukei entrepreneurs

Big plans ahead for NFA

Protesters target JD Vance in Vermont after clash with Zelensky

PSH eyes Labasa cardiology services

Welbeck extra-time winner sends Brighton into FA Cup quarters

India beat New Zealand to top Group A

PRF demands action

Israel blocks aid into Gaza as ceasefire standoff escalates

Big plans for Navua

Israel says it is stopping the entry of all aid and supplies into the Gaza Strip

White House row with Ukraine raises stakes for European summit in London

Drua out for redemption this weekend

Navua FC leads Premier League points table

’Masterful’ Cleary leads Panthers to epic Vegas victory despite AFB’s heroics for Sharks

Tropical Cyclone Alfred heads towards Australia: thousands on alert

Naitasiri U19 out to defend title

Boreholes to boost clean water access

Nata calls for inclusive dialogue

New app to boost trust in Fiji’s transport system

Fiji pushes for science-backed marine conservation

Singer Charli XCX wins top prizes at BRIT Awards

Australia, South Africa forced to wait on Champions Trophy semi-final venues

Serbian protesters pressure government over railway disaster

American R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63

US federal workers hit with second wave of emails demanding job details

David Johansen, influential singer for proto-punk New York Dolls, dead at 75

Ikanivere agrees to controversial calls made by referee

Taletawa works toward balancing education and weightlifting

Trump layoffs hit key 'air traffic control for space' unit

Rugby last resort for many players

Minister assures Kadavu of solutions

Raiders bag impressive win in Las Vegas

Ramadhan begins

Strategy set to drive Fiji’s e-commerce boom

Forum leaders pledge to address children’s struggles

Ospreys stun champions Glasgow with overtime penalty

Eight-minute VAR check at Bournemouth is new English record

No excuses from Phillips as NZ prepare for India challenge

Winners at the 2025 BRIT Awards

Ukraine's Zelenskiy gets warm welcome in UK after Trump clash

Elon becomes father of 14th child, a boy

Australia government pledges temporary beer tax freeze as election looms

Drua changes mindset of games

Government fast-tracks fixes for water woes

Navua wary of "Giant Killers" Nasinu

Captain proud with side despite loss

Weightlifting Fiji trials underway

Radrodro calls on parents for education support

Namosi fights to save its youth

Real Madrid miss chance to go top with 2-1 loss at Betis

Government expands fire services

Man City survive Cup scare as O'Reilly double helps them past Plymouth

Bournemouth reach FA Cup quarters, Palace win marred by Mateta injury

South Africa book Champions Trophy semi-final with big win over England

Last-gasp Ulster back to winning ways against Scarlets

Daugunu breaks Force hearts as Queensland clinch last-gasp thriller

Blues defy Sotutu red card to take maiden win of 2025 over Hurricanes

Force, Brumbies draw in post-siren Super W thriller

Trump sued by Democrats for seeking control over Federal Election Commission

Naikore credits teammate’s hard work

MGM U15 rugby team impresses Bati coach

GCC calls for revival of traditional values

Ramadhan fasting starts tomorrow

Defending champions Naitasiri off to strong start

Landowners urged to leverage resources

Government pushes for better services, higher wages

Abana's hat-trick helps Labasa dominate

Law enforcement chiefs pledge tougher action on drugs

How the Trump-Zelensky talks collapsed in 10 fiery minutes

Chiefs down Brumbies in 12-try Super Rugby Pacific duel

New Zealand's Mitchell fit to face India in Champions Trophy

Clashes erupt in Greece as hundreds of thousands protest deadly train crash

Messi says move to Inter Miami driven by unhappy spell at PSG

AI robots may hold key to nursing Japan's ageing population

NCD campaign to encourage healthy lifestyles

Two dozen arrested in international swoop for links to AI-made child sex abuse images

Drua to work on finishing

Young females encouraged to take up sports

Bangladeshi students launch political party after ousting PM Hasina

Bula Boys leave for New Zealand Camp

Islanders boost capital city boys

Fijian MSMEs struggle to go global

Vulani Project reaches a crossroads

Digital ID project takes shape

Cagivou Supermarket boosts iTaukei business in Kinoya

American singer Gracie Abrams cancels Brussels show due to health

Sony's ‘Madame Web’ snags worst picture Razzie Award

At least 25 trapped after avalanche in Indian mountain state

Injured Short set to miss Aussies' Champs Trophy semi

Villa through to FA Cup quarter-finals with 2-0 win over Cardiff City

Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home; cause of death under probe

Trump to make English official US language, White House official says

Bayern bounce back from early setback to secure 3-1 win at Stuttgart

Trump and Zelenskiy shouting match leaves Ukraine exposed in war with Russia

Social media posts derail Oscar front-runner ‘Emilia Pérez’

Pope Francis, in setback, had 'isolated' breathing crisis, Vatican says

Overcrowding fuels chaos in remand centers

Fijian Drua Women sail past the champions

Secondary school’s rugby league to start today

Fijian economy on track

Former Fisheries Minister acquitted

Australia reach Champions Trophy semis after Lahore washout

Edinburgh back in play-off places with Munster win

Fuel price hike, gas price down

Losing run continues for Fijian Drua

Accident lands forty in hospital

China welcomes journalists in media exchange program

US judge halts Trump administration's calls for mass firings at agencies

Demi Moore eyes Oscar with Hollywood comeback in 'The Substance'

Rawaqa banks on experience

Drua face crucial Sydney match-up

Serious accident near Cuvu

Government races to fix Suva’s water woes

UN calls for online child protection mechanism

Lomani reminds Drua to be brutal

Neisulu's father praises her disciplined path

Ensuring water security amid climate change

Five schools compete in combine inter-house

Modern fire station for Navua after 36 years

Tavua aims for stability after opening match hiccup

Old Hollywood glamour, classic looks expected on Oscars red carpet

4.1 tonnes of meth destroyed under heavy security

NFA strengthens emergency response with new fire station

Iraq decline to play Palestine World Cup qualifier in Jerusalem or Jordan

Taxi driver handed suspended sentence

DPM Prasad visits Kadavu

New school building for Vatukaloko Secondary

Amid the luxuries, this year's Oscars gift bags include wildfire recovery help

Pearls rookie is ACS Head Girl

Start well and strong says Rawaqa

Fijians urged to register births and deaths promptly

I love and miss you Ta: Kolinisau

MSME council calls for more training

Ditoka clarifies catchment dispute in Nasealevu

New land loan targets informal settlers

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez among Blue Origin's planned all-female crew to space