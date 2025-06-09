Ikanivere to lead Flying Fijians

Supplied

Tevita Ikanivere has been named to captain the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, stepping into the leadership role previously held by Waisea Nayacalevu for the upcoming July test series and the Pacific Nations Cup.

The squad largely draws from the Fijian Drua setup, with 13 players hailing from the Super Rugby Pacific franchise.

Notably, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala has earned a spot in the final 23-member squad.

The team also boasts a strong international contingent, featuring 10 players based in France, including formidable talents from Racing 92, Lyon, Castres, and Pau.

Additionally, five players from England will join the ranks, bringing star power from clubs like Saracens, Bristol, and Northampton.

The squad is rounded out by one player, Sam Wye from New Zealand (Hawke’s Bay) and three others with valuable Super Rugby or overseas academy experience.

Head coach Mick Byrne acknowledged the difficult selection process, appreciating the quality players who did not make the final cut.

“We’ve focused on combinations that give us both tactical adaptability and the trademark Fijian spirit. We want to win – but more importantly, we want to win playing our brand of rugby.”

The Flying Fijians are scheduled for two critical test matches: an away fixture against the Wallabies on July 6th in Newcastle, Australia, followed by a highly anticipated second Test against Scotland on July 12th, 2025, at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

