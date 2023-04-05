The Sheraton Bowling Club will host the Mens Bowling Calendar’s National Fours event over the Easter weekend.

After Rooster Chicken became a sponsor, it was renamed the “Hutson Cup.”

A total of 80 bowlers from across the country are expected to compete in this two to three day event, with the majority of participants serving as current or aspiring National reps for their respective clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

The success of the sport can be attributed to having a very vibrant and competitive local competition, which has been made possible by sponsorship support from organizations such as Rooster Chicken.