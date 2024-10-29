Melbourne Cup favourite ruled out

[Source: 7News]

Melbourne Cup contender Jan Brueghel has been ruled out of the $8.5 million race, with connections stunned by Racing Victoria stewards’ decision to withdraw the Irish horse.

The unbeaten colt trained by Aidan O’Brien was among the top favourites in the early betting and had been “bouncing” in preparations at Werribee, according to Coolmore’s Tom Magnier.

Jan Brueghel completed light work on Tuesday morning just hours before his withdrawal was confirmed following mandatory scans three days earlier.

The decision leaves 2014 Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Ryan Moore without a ride for the Flemington classic.