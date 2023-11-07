$9m for Melbourne Cup winner

[Source: Victoria Racing Club]

The winners of this year’s Melbourne Cup is set to claim a substantial cash prize of $FJD11m which is equivalent to $AUD8 million.

The delighted owners of the Cup’s winning horse will receive a remarkable $FJD9m, while the victorious jockey earns a respectable $FJD496, 000.

Enthusiastic punters worldwide are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated Melbourne Cup.

Grants Betting Limited has stationed its staff in public areas for those who wish to place last-minute bets conveniently.

This year’s race boasts the participation of two accomplished female jockeys and a field of 24 horses, with none having been withdrawn from the competition as of yet.

The exciting race is scheduled to start at 2pm, with the main event beginning at 4 pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports channel.