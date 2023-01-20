Netherlands, England make Hockey World Cup quarter-final

[Source: IHF/Twitter]

The Netherlands and England topped their groups, booking their quarter-final spots in the men’s Hockey World Cup.

Netherlands who topped Group C were up next against Chile who had been resilient in their first two games of the tournament.

The Dutch came into the game in a menacing mood and scored 14 past the Chilean defence to set a new record for the biggest margin of victory in the tournament.

In Group D, England made sure of its opportunities to go past Spain 4-0.

Meanwhile, Malaysia defeated NZ 3-2 to finished second behind the Dutch and India with a 4-2 win over Wales is second in Pool D.