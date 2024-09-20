Hockey tourney back after four years

[Source: Marist Women Hockey Club]

The Marist Hockey Club has announced the return of the Eastgate Memorial Hockey Open after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The tournament will take place from September 27 to the 29th.

As a highlight of the Fiji Hockey Federation calendar, this club-hosted event in Suva will feature around 14 teams, including eight men’s and five women’s squads.

Also competing in the tournament is the Australian Wanderers adding an exciting international element.

Defending champions will face tough competition, with local teams like Suva’s Stingers and Ventures vying for victory.

The women’s division will also be fierce, with last year’s champions, Marist, battling against strong contenders such as Ventures, Mates, and the Wanderers.

The host team, Marist Men, aims to reclaim their title with a mix of scholarship players and junior program members.