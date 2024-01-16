Hockey recieves $20k boost from Asco

The Fiji Hockey Federation has received a generous $20,000 boost from Asco Motors just four days before their World Cup trip.

According to Hockey Federation Treasurer Epeli Tukuca, this substantial contribution will play a crucial role in addressing accommodation needs for their teams during the upcoming event.

Tukuca emphasizes the vital role that corporate sponsors play in the development and success of hockey in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Asco Motors CEO Ronald Kumar expresses pride in his team, noting that they are not only representing the country but the entire Pacific.

The women’s team will leave this Saturday while the men’s will leave next Wednesday.

The World Cup will be held in the city of Muscat in Oman fromthe 28th to the 31st of this month.