First win for Korea, Belgium held

Korea earned its first win in the men’s Hockey World Cup beating Japan 2-1 in Pool B.

The side bounced back from its 5-0 loss to Belgium in its opening match.

Japan was quick off the block, scoring inside 70 seconds, but Korea stormed back into the game, scoring twice through Lee Jungjun to take the lead inside the half that they would hold on till the end to win 2-1.

The result takes Korea to three points, while Japan is still in search of its first.

In the same pool, defending champion Belgium and Germany shared a 2-all draw.