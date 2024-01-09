Fiji Hockey receives over $100,000 grant

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji Hockey Federation has received $102,000 in grant assistance from the Fiji Sports Commission this morning for its Hockey 5s World Cup campaign.

The Commission’s Executive Chair Peter Mazey says the grant will greatly assist the hockey team in their preparations.

He believes that with this assistance, the team will do wonders on the international stage.

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The assistance was prompted by a social media plea from the Fiji Hockey Federation for financial aid.

The hockey men’s and women’s teams qualified for the World Cup in Oman after winning bronze at the FIH Hockey 5s Oceania Cup in Australia last year.



[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Hockey 5’s World Cup will be held on January 28th-31st in the city of Muscat.