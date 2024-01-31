Fiji hockey finishes 15th

[World Sport Pics - Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]
The Fiji men’s hockey side has placed 15th at the 5s World Cup in Oman.
The Terence Corrie-led side defeated Jamaica 4-2 to secure their place.
Kristopher Mock bagged a couple of goals while Corrie and Leevan Dutta scored a goal each.
This was Fijis first win in its maiden appearance at a world cup.
Skipper Corrie says it is an amazing feeling to finally get a win under their belt and acknowledged the player’s families, supporters and sponsors for backing them throughout their campaign.
Corrie adds he hopes their maiden World Cup appearance will motivate young and aspiring local players to strive for greater heights on the global stage.
The skipper also announced that he is retiring from national duties but he will continue to play in the local scene.