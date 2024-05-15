Sports

Guardians blank slumping Rangers

Reuters

May 15, 2024 6:28 am

[Source: Reuters]

Jose Ramirez went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and five Cleveland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Guardians handed the slumping Texas Rangers a fourth straight loss, prevailing 7-0 in Arlington, Texas.

Ramirez had a pair of two-run singles, walked twice and stole two bases, and Andres Gimenez and Brayan Rocchio each had two hits and two runs for Cleveland.

Hunter Gaddis (2-1) picked up the victory with an inning of hitless relief as the Guardians earned their second win in a row.

Jose Leclerc (3-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning. Texas starter Michael Lorenzen no-hit the Guardians for 5 1/3 innings. He wound up throwing seven shutout innings and yielding just one hit.

Blue Jays 3, Orioles 2 (10 innings)

Daulton Varsho homered to tie the game in the eighth inning and knocked in the go-ahead run with a groundout in the 10th to lift visiting Toronto to a win over Baltimore.

Bo Bichette had three hits for the Blue Jays, who were facing the Orioles for the first time this season. Adley Rutschman homered twice for Baltimore, which mustered just one other hit.

Jordan Romano (1-0) was the winning pitcher with two innings of hitless relief. He struck out Colton Cowser with a runner on third for the second out of the 10th before Jordan Westburg walked. Cedric Mullins then grounded out to end the game.

Braves 2, Cubs 0

Zack Short drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth for his first RBI of the season and four pitchers combined on a shutout as Atlanta beat visiting Chicago.

The Braves scored both of their runs with two outs in the sixth off reliever Hayden Wesneski (2-2). Travis d’Arnaud and Short delivered back-to-back doubles before Ronald Acuna Jr. brought Short home with a single.

The Cubs threatened in the ninth against reliever A.J. Minter. Cody Bellinger singled and advanced to second when Christopher Morel worked a 12-pitch walk. But Ian Happ hit into a double play, and Nico Hoerner flied out to seal Minter’s first save. Ray Kerr (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.

Rays 5, Red Sox 3

Amed Rosario doubled, tripled and factored into four of Tampa Bay’s runs in a win over host Boston.

Rosario drove in three runs, Yandy Diaz went 3-for-5 and Jose Caballero also had a pair of hits, with each scoring a run for the Rays. Tampa Bay began well against Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford (2-2), scoring three two-out runs on four hits during a 35-pitch first inning. Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin (3-4) allowed three runs over five innings.

Wilyer Abreu went 2-for-3 while Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run home run for the Red Sox, who had won their previous two games following a three-game skid. Crawford yielded four runs on seven hits.

Tigers 6, Marlins 5

Spencer Torkelson clubbed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth and host Detroit topped Miami.

Torkelson’s long ball, his second of the season, made a winner of Alex Faedo (3-1). Jason Foley recorded his 10th save.

After the Marlins scored two in the top of the eighth to grab a 5-3 lead, the Tigers scored three against Anthony Maldonado (0-1). Wenceel Perez hit a one-out double and scored on Andy Ibanez’s single. With two outs, Torkelson launched a slider over the left-center-field wall.

Pirates 8, Brewers 6

Bryan Reynolds went 5-for-5 with a homer and two doubles and Mitch Keller tossed six scoreless innings as visiting Pittsburgh held on for a victory over Milwaukee.

Keller (4-3), who threw a complete game in his previous start, scattered eight hits, struck out seven and walked none.

Milwaukee pulled within 7-6 in the eighth on Jake Bauers’ first career grand slam. However, the Brewers never found a way to pull ahead. Milwaukee starter Colin Rea (3-1) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings.

Astros 9, A’s 2

Alex Bregman homered twice, rookie Spencer Arrighetti notched his first career win and Houston claimed the opener of a four-game series with visiting Oakland.

Bregman recorded his sixth career multi-homer game as part of a four-RBI night. He helped Houston win for the fourth time in five games while sending Oakland to a seventh loss in nine games.

Arrighetti (1-4) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings. A’s starter Ross Stripling (1-7) yielded three runs, two earned in five innings.

Phillies 5, Mets 4 (10 innings)

Bryson Stott lofted a 10th-inning sacrifice fly for visiting Philadelphia, which overcame a two-run, ninth-inning deficit to beat New York. The Phillies have won 10 of 12.

Stott led off the ninth with a homer against Mets closer Edwin Diaz, who later forced home the tying run with two outs when he hit Alec Bohm. In the 10th, New York reliever Sean Reid-Foley (1-1) yielded Stott’s fly to right field.

J.D. Martinez finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Pete Alonso had two hits and scored twice for the Mets, who have lost six of nine.

Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5

Kevin Newman dropped a two-run single into right field with one out in the ninth inning to give Arizona a walk-off victory over Cincinnati in Phoenix.

Newman went 4-for-5 as Arizona won for the sixth time in its past eight games. Gabriel Moreno and Joc Pederson homered for the Diamondbacks, who swept three games from the Reds in Cincinnati last week. Jordan Montgomery allowed three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings for the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven and walked three. Justin Martinez (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for his first career win for the Diamondbacks.

Mike Ford had two hits and two RBIs and Spencer Steer also drove in two for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario added two hits and drove in a run for Cincinnati. Graham Ashcraft gave up three runs and seven hits over four innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Dodgers 6, Giants 4 (10 innings)

Will Smith bombed a two-run double with one out in the top of the 10th inning, sending visiting Los Angeles to a victory over rival San Francisco in the opener of a three-game series.

Blake Treinen (1-0), who worked a scoreless ninth, was credited with the win, just the Dodgers’ second in five extra-inning games this season. Luis Matos smacked a three-run home run off Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the second inning. The runs were the first allowed by the prized Japanese import in four road starts this season. Yamamoto went 5 2/3 innings, charged with four runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Jordan Hicks went the first five innings for the Giants, leaving with a 3-2 lead. He allowed two runs and seven hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.

Cardinals 10, Angels 5

St. Louis scored eight runs in the seventh inning to rally from a four-run deficit and beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Nolan Arenado’s solo homer opened the big inning that featured seven hits, three walks and a hit batter. Matt Carpenter and Ivan Herrera each had a two-run single in the frame.

Kyle Leahy (1-1) got his first major league win. Matt Moore (0-1) took the loss after Angels starter Jose Soriano threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Los Angeles’ Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer.

Mariners 6, Royals 2

George Kirby pitched seven scoreless innings as Seattle defeated visiting Kansas City in the opener of a three-game series.

Luke Raley went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs while Ty France hit a two-run shot and a single for the American League West-leading Mariners, who have won three of the first four on their six-game homestand. Kirby (4-3) allowed just three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

Royals starter Brady Singer (3-2) allowed more than two runs for just the second time in nine starts this season. The right-hander went five innings and gave up four runs on nine hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Rockies 5, Padres 4

Elehuris Montero drove in three runs and Dakota Hudson snapped a personal six-game losing streak to start the season as visiting Colorado held off San Diego.

Hudson (1-6) worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and three runs with three walks and three strikeouts. His sinker fetched 10 groundball outs as he helped Colorado earn its fifth consecutive victory.

Randy Vasquez (0-2) took the loss, victimized by a four-run fourth inning. Vasquez was charged with five runs on eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings, fanning none. He became the first Padre starter in five games to permit more than two hits.

Nationals-White Sox, ppd.

Washington’s scheduled game at Chicago was rained out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

