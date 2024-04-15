Woods unable to conjure Masters magic in forgettable final round

[Source: Reuters]

Tiger Woods has produced countless magical moments at Augusta National but during the final round of the Masters, the five-times champion looked a shadow of his former self and left many wondering how many competitive rounds he has left.

Throngs of adoring spectators crowded the famed Augusta National layout and stood on tip-toes to catch a glimpse of a golfer who has authored some of the game’s greatest moments but an injury-ravaged Woods was unable to produce any magic.

Woods made one early birdie but otherwise struggled as he dropped to 16 over on the week after closing with a five-over-par 77 in the final round, a day after carding an 82 that was his worst major round as a professional.

Article continues after advertisement

“It doesn’t take much to get out of position here,” said Woods. “Unfortunately, I got out of position a lot yesterday and a couple of times today.”

Despite his significant drop in form, the 48-year-old Woods still draws the largest galleries wherever he tees it up and the decorated golfer’s very presence in a tournament brings an inevitable bump to ratings.

Prior to setting off in the final round, Woods’ son Charlie was spotted helping his dad in the tournament’s packed practice area while a giddy swarm of patrons crowded the opening tee and jockeyed for position ahead of his arrival.

By the time he arrived at the picturesque par-three 12th hole in the heart of Amen Corner, a sweat-soaked Woods tipped his black cap to the packed gallery who greeted him with applause and cheers of “Let’s go, Tiger!”

The massive gallery around the 18th green nearly witnessed a signature Woods moment as the 15-times major champion almost chipped in for birdie from 27 yards.

After tapping in his one-foot par putt Woods again removed his cap but this time waved it at the thankful patrons around the green who showered him with more applause and wondered if it would be the last time he competes at Augusta National.

Coming into this year’s Masters Woods had only played 24 holes of competitive golf in 2024 due to nagging injuries but despite his physical limitations the 15-times major champion said this week he believed he had one more title run in him.