[Source: BBC]

Five-time champion Tiger Woods says he cannot be discounted as a Masters contender even if his mobility is not “where he would like it” to be.

Woods finished 47th last year as he returned to competitive golf 14 months after a high-speed car crash.

Woods’ first Masters victory arrived with a 12-shot win in 1997 and he became only the third player to win in consecutive years at Augusta National in 2001 and 2002.

His dramatic success in 2005 was also underscored by one of the most memorable shots in tournament history, his chip-in on the par-three 16th and his win in 2019 defied the odds as he ended an 11-year wait to claim a 15th major – two years after major back surgery.

However, given the severity of the injuries he sustained in 2021 and their lasting effects, he admitted that it has crossed his mind that this could be his last Masters.