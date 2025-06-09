Si Woo Kim turns down LIV Golf offer

[Source: Reuters]

Si Woo Kim reportedly spurned an offer to join the LIV Golf League and will remain a member of the PGA Tour.

On Wednesday, Tom Hobbs of Flushing It Golf reported that the four-time PGA Tour winner was in “late stage negotiations” to join LIV.

Since then, multiple outlets said Kim has decided not to make the switch.

South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper quoted a member of Kim’s team:

“It is true that Kim Si-woo, like many Korean players, has been offered a recruitment. However, Kim Si-woo finally expressed his intention to refuse and decided to remain on the PGA Tour.”

Kim, 30, is No. 47 in the Official World Golf Ranking after posting three top-10 finishes in 2025.

His departure would have been one of LIV Golf’s biggest signings since the league added Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton ahead of the 2024 season.

Kim’s PGA Tour wins came at the Wyndham Championship (2016), The Players Championship (2017), The American Express (2021) and the Sony Open in Hawaii (2023).

