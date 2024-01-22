Rory McIlroy captures Dubai Desert for 4th time

[Source: Reuters]

Rory McIlroy recorded his record fourth career victory at the Dubai Desert Classic after posting a one-stroke win over Adrian Meronk on Sunday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy carded a 2-under-par 70 on Sunday to finish at 14-under 274 for the tournament at Emirates Golf Club and successfully defend his title. The victory served as his 38th career win as a professional. The 34-year-old from Northern Ireland has four victories at this event, one more than he has captured at both the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy, who is ranked second in the world, surged up the leaderboard after completing a 9-under 63 on Saturday with an eagle on the final hole.

Article continues after advertisement

Third-round leader Cameron Young saw his two-stroke advantage go by the boards after his bogey on the sixth hole. McIlroy, in turn, made birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 before holding off a hard-charging Meronk, who sank four birdies on the back nine.

“The growth of my career and Dubai have sort of tracked each other pretty consistently along the way,” said McIlroy, who held up four fingers as he posed with the trophy.

McIlroy’s fourth victory at the event (2009, ’15, ’23, ’24) snapped a tie with South African Ernie Els (1994, 2002, ’05).

Meronk, who was crowned the European Tour’s player of 2023, carded a 71 on Sunday to finish at 275. Young (74 on Sunday) ended up in third place at 276.