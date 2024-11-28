RC Manubhai golf tournament concludes with stellar performances

[Source: RC Manubhai & Co. Pte Ltd./ Facebook]

The RC Manubhai Golf Tournament in Ba ended on a high note, bringing together golf enthusiasts and fostering a spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition.

Shakeel Pillay emerged as the overall amateur winner in the men’s division, showcasing exceptional skill in a tightly contested event against competitors Jalen Ram, Jannen Prakesh, and Asish Chand.

In the women’s division, Raina Kumar claimed the top spot, while Zoheer Ahmed triumphed in the professional category after a playoff against Roneel Prakash, following a tie over 36 holes.

Article continues after advertisement

The tournament celebrated local and international golfing talent and strengthened community ties.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to participants and supporters and are already looking forward to next year’s event.