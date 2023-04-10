Rahm wins Masters

[Source: BBC Sport]

Spain’s Jon Rahm kept his nerve and patience to win a first Masters, swinging an exciting final day in his favour from American Brooks Koepka.

Rahm carded a three-under 69 to finish on 12 under and win by four shots as Koepka, who led by two going into the final round, shot 75.

The American ended joint second with veteran Phil Mickelson, who shot a stunning seven-under 65 to finish eight under.

Former champions Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed finished joint sixth.