Naidoo shoots 66 to share the third round lead at Mauritius Open

South Africa’s Dylan Naidoo produced a superb front nine for third round score of 66 and a share of the lead with Englishman Eddie Pepperell (69) on 11 under-par in the DP World Tour’s Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

The pair are one shot ahead of the Demark’s Jacob Skov Olesen (69), with South Africa’s Jovan Rebula (67) in fourth on nine under-par.

Naidoo, 25, carded six birdies in his first seven holes of the round, before a bogey on the ninth. He added two more birdies on the back nine but also dropped a shot on the par-five 18th to end on a low note.

Naidoo’s best previous finish on the DP World Tour is tied 11th at the same competition last year.

Pepperell, 33, who has two previous wins on tour, both in 2018, is using the trip to Mauritius as a belated honeymoon with caddie wife Jennifer and would dearly love to celebrate a win.