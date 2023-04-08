High turnout for Girmit Golf

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was among 150 golfers who participated at the Girmit Golf event at the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was among 150 golfers who participated at the Extra Girmit Golf event at the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa today.

Girmit National Sub-Committee member Satya Sandil says the event brought people of all ages together to not only participate but to enjoy today as they remember the Girmityas.

Sandil says organizers hope to grow the tournament and make it bigger in the coming years.

The two-day tournament concludes today, with high hopes for a bigger and better next tournament.

A total of $40,000 in prize money will be for the winners which is to be announced this afternoon.