Girmit Golf to take place this weekend

[Source: File]

The Girmit Golf club organizers are calling on fans to come out in numbers and support their favourite golfers this weeekend.

Tournament coordinator, Ganesh Chand says this is one of the sports Girmitiyas love to associate themselves with.

He says this is the fourth time the Girmit Golf tournament is being organized in Fiji with more than 100 people from all walks of life expected to take part.

Article continues after advertisement

“They will play for prize money, amateurs they are divided into various categories, Grade A, Grade b and Grade C, and then there’s a special ladies grade and then there juniors grade. They will all play in their own grades and there will be prizes for different grades”

Chand says more than 100 people of different ethnicity will be taking part including children.

This is a two day event and is set to kick start on Friday.