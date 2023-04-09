Girmit Golf hailed a success

Tukai Tuivuna with Prime Minister and Chief Guest Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Supplied]

Suva-based professional golfer Tukai Tuivuna scooped the top prize in the Extra Girmit Golf that ended yesterday.

Tuivuna was the declared winner in the professional category, walking away with $2,900.

Fellow Suva golfer Anasa Seruvatu who was leading the leaderboard up until yesterday took home $2,300 after finishing as a runner-up.

In the amateur division, Isei Waqa was the overall gross winner, Dr Mark Jacobs took the overall new winner while Areita Baleisuva and Jay Shiuram scooped the overall junior net winners.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Girmit National Sub-Committee member Satya Shandil says it was more than just a golf tournament as the event brought people from different walks of life together.

“We are really happy that the number increased from the day we started. We had good prizes and we’d like to see that this grows. You know that Girmitiyas were part of the development of our current economic journey, all this people started with very small things and now some of them are multi-millionaires in this country.”

Marica Margetts took out the women’s title.

[Isei Waqa with his trophy and 75″ TV,with PM, Deputy PM, Officials of Global Girmit, and Sponsors Shaun Huang of Garden City Pharmacy, and Kartik Kumar and Manager Audit of Extra/ Fiji Government Facebook]