Gagai's Late Tackle Secures Māori All Stars' 10-6 Victory

[ Source: NRL ]

Māori captain Dane Gagai fulfilled a promise to his mother, Tania, by delivering a match-winning try-saving tackle in the final moments of last night’s thrilling All Stars clash at CommBank Stadium in Australia.

The Māori team held on to win 10-6, with all points scored in the second half, despite intense pressure from the Indigenous All Stars, who had two tries disallowed in the final minutes.

Gagai, who has both Māori and Indigenous heritage, was playing in his first victory in a Māori jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

In the 78th minute, he knocked the ball from Indigenous halfback Niwhai Puru’s grasp to prevent a try, while Māori winger Will Warbrick also made a crucial late tackle to stop Brent Naden.

The match saw a scoreless first half full of passion, with both teams fiercely competing. In the second half, the Indigenous team initially took the lead with a try from Shaquai Mitchell, but the Māori responded with a try from Jacob

Laban, assisted by Jesse Arthurs’ quick thinking.

Despite late attempts from the Indigenous team, Gagai’s tackle and Warbrick’s defensive play sealed the Māori victory.