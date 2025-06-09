Francis's double strike lifts Nasinu

[ Source: FA / Facebook ]

Solomon Islander Paul Francis scored a brace for Nasinu FC in their 2-1 win against Nadi in the Extra Premier League match today at the Fiji FA Academy ground, Vatuwaqa.

The win was a fitting double celebration for Nasinu coach Abunesh Chand, who marked his birthday with a valuable three points.

Both of Francis’s goals originated from well-executed set pieces.

Coach Chand commended his youthful squad, saying they all agreed to take one step at a time as they continue to refine their skills and deepen their understanding of the game.

“It was a great finish by our import. We had done set pieces in our training and that’s how we finished today. We would have scored another two goals but it was unfortunate that the ball was not being connected the way he wanted.”

For Nadi FC, Tuiba Batiratu provided their lone response with a successful penalty kick.

The result was undoubtedly a disappointment for Nadi, particularly coming just ahead of the Battle of the Giants tournament next weekend.

Nadi now faces a challenging path in the upcoming BOG tournament, having been drawn into a competitive pool alongside Rewa, Suva, and Navua.

