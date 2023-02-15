Four sports locked in for Youth Commonwealth Games

Former national 400 meters champion Calvin Yee will lead Team Fiji after being announced as the Chef de Mission yesterday.

Four sports are confirmed at the moment to represent Fiji at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

They include athletics, swimming, cycling and triathlon.

Former national 400 meters champion Calvin Yee will lead Team Fiji after being announced as the Chef de Mission yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are also hoping to send a youth rugby 7s team to the Games.

“The Youth Olympic organizing committee is still in discussion with World Rugby in terms of which countries to be selected for the Youth Commonwealth Games. For the rugby competition at the Trinidad and Tobago Games there will only be six teams.”

Yee says since they are dealing with youths, there are age criteria in place for each sport to meet.

Athletics will be taking either a 17 or 18-year-old, age category for swimming defers for the boys and girls which sees females from the age of 14 to 17 and male 15 to 18 for male athletes.

With cycling, the ages that qualify are from 17 to 18 while triathlon is from 15 to 17 years old.

Each sport is to field a male and female athlete.