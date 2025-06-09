Fiji to welcome Albanese for bilateral talks

Albanese will receive a traditional welcome before holding bilateral talks. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji will welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his delegation for an official visit this Monday.

The Government states the visit reflects the long-standing partnership and reinforces the close friendship between the two nations.

It follows recent high-level trips to Fiji by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Defence Industry and Pacific Affairs Pat Conroy, highlighting regular engagement between the two governments.

Albanese will receive a traditional welcome before holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and senior officials.

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Discussions will focus on strengthening the Fiji–Australia Vuvale Partnership, advancing shared regional priorities, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.