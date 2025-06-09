Yusuf hopeful of Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji Football chief executive office Mohammed Yusuf is confident that the Young Kulas side has what it takes to go all the way and make the finals at the OFC Girls Under-16 Championship.

The team left for Samoa yesterday, and will play their first match on Friday against Tahiti at 10am.

The top two teams from the championship will gain automatic qualification for the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup in Morocco next year.

Meanwhile, Yusuf also gave credit to the player’s parents for supporting their children’s commitment to national duties and helping Fiji make its mark on the football stage.

“To the parents and family, we are totally in debt to you, you trusted us like glass to ensure that these girls don’t miss out on education, ensure these girls play to the best of their talent and ensure they represent our proud nation Fiji.”

Following their first match on Friday, the Young Kulas will go up against the hosts next Monday at 2pm, before facing New Caledonia next Thursday at 10am.

The Play-offs for the championship will start on August 11th.

