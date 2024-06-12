Youngsters impress Sherman

Sterling Vasconcellos

The national football team’s head coach is very impressed with the performances of the young players in the team.

Rob Sherman says that these players, particularly Sterling Vasconcellos, and Thomas Dunn, have improved tremendously, which is very interesting for the team to see.

Auckland City’s Nabil Begg has also impressed and is on the verge of breaking into the senior city outfit.

[Sterling Vasconcellos]

Sherman mentions that they have developed so quickly and are undoubtedly making an impact in every match they play.

“Being part of the U20s and U23s and now into the first team, there’s obviously continuity in their playing style and things of that nature. You know, it’s all part of development, and so Thomas and Sterling, along with many other players, have integrated this style of playing. The potential here is enormous.”

The Digicel Fiiji side will be playing PNG in its first pool game this Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4 pm.

Before this match, Tahiti takes on Samoa at 1pm.