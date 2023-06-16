Young Kulas to play curtain raiser

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The young Kulas will be playing curtain raiser in the Digicel Fiji FACT final on Sunday.

The Fiji Under-19 Women’s team will be playing the Southern Under-15 Boys team as part of their preparation for the OFC Under-19 Women’s Competitions which kicks off next week.

Fans can make their way early at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to witness the match which kicks off at 12 p.m.

“We are in our week five and we are really going strong. Last week we had four days in Ba and then we have the support from our Technical Director Timo, he had a campaign teaming with us to ensure we are going strong.”

Meanwhile, the Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka side will meet Extra Supermarket Labasa at 2pm in the semi-final before AK Plumbing/Glamada Rewa meets Rooster Chicken Ba at 4.30 p.m.

