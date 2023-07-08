Young Kulas motivated

The Digicel Young Kulas are motivated more than ever to win the OFC Women’s Under-19 title and book a place in the World Cup next year.

Head coach Angeline Chua says their plans are well on track, and New Zealand is the only team standing in their way now.

She says they’re expecting nothing less than a physical final against the Kiwis.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you think about finals it’s like even, both teams have a chance to win so we are really excited. To know that the price at the end of the match is ticket to the women’s world cup that will be held in Colombia next year is motivating.”

Chua adds that they will need their vocal fans to be present in numbers this evening to cheer on the team.

She says the crowd has been amazing in the pool stages, and they need the same support today in the crucial final.

The two teams will clash at 7 p.m. at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Before this, Cook Islands takes on Samoa at 1 p.m. for the third- and fourth-place playoffs.

You can catch both matches LIVE on the FBC 2 Channel.