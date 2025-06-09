Young Kulas finishes sixth at OFC U-16

Fiji finished in sixth place at the OFC under 16 Women’s Championship in Apia, Samoa.

The Young Kulas went down 1-nil to Tonga in the fifth place playoff.

India-May Mann produced a moment of individual brilliance to seal the victory for Tonga.

Article continues after advertisement

The decisive strike came in the 70th minute when the young forward latched onto a through ball and delivered an exquisite finish to put Tonga ahead.

Fiji coach Marika Rodu had rotated almost his entire starting 11 to give squad members valuable minutes, but his side was second best for much of the opening half.

In its first game, Fiji U16 defeated Tahiti 4-nil before losing their other two group games to Samoa 4-nil and New Caledonia 6-nil.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.