Wrong mind-set caused the loss: Khan

[File Photo]

Flick Suva FC President Intiaz Khan expresses disappointment in his team after their 2-1 round four loss against Tailevu-Naitasiri yesterday.

He says it was clear that his team wasn’t fully focused on the game, and it seemed they didn’t even want to win.

The President who has also been looking after the team in terms of coaching for the past three games says this has happened before and it was expected.

“I think Tailevu-Naitasiri wanted more, they wanted to win and that’s where the difference was and whoever wants to win will win and that’s the question I always ask the players and I think we lacked the spirit and determination to win and that’s where our downfall was today.”

He says their opposition on the other hand showed some really great team work and it was evident during the match yesterday.

The side will go back to the drawing board to work on their fitness during their three week break.

They will then meet with Nasinu for round five of the competition.