Women’s IDC starts on Thursday

The Digicel Women’s Inter District Championship will kick off this Thursday at Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Six teams are vying for the top prize in the four-day tournament.

Rewa, Suva, Nadi, Ba, Nadroga and Labasa will battle it out for the title.

Only the top two teams from the group games will make the final.

On ThursdaySuva faces Rewa at 1pm then Nadi play Nadroga at 3pm.

The two games on Friday sees Ba meeting Rewa before Labasa takes on Nadi at 3pm.

Nadroga start things off at 11am on Saturday against Labasa then Suva battles Ba at 1pm.

The final will be played at 11am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, tonight the Digicel Mini Kulas meet New Caledonia in the final of the OFC Under 15 Girl’s Development Tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The final starts at 7pm.