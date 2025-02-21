Women’s IDC kicks off today

[ FilePhoto ]

The 2024 Women’s Inter District Championship kicks off today at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

The tournament features the top four teams from the Fiji FA Women’s Super League, competing in a round-robin format.

Rewa Women’s team looks particularly strong this year, having bolstered their squad with key signings from Labasa during the January transfer window.

Captain Jotivini Tabua, striker Sonia Alfred, and midfielder Filomena Racea have all joined Rewa, raising expectations for their performance.

The recently OFC Women’s League-qualified Ba team will have their full squad available, while the underdog Nadi Women’s team will be one to watch with new and emerging talent.

A key question mark hangs over Labasa Women’s team, with observers wondering if the powerhouse can maintain their top form without their key players, who have moved on to other teams.

Additionally, Ba, Nadi, and Labasa Women’s teams are currently in camp at the Fiji FA Vatuwaqa Academy.

Two matches are scheduled for today: Labasa vs. Nadi at 1 pm, followed by Ba vs. Rewa at 3 pm.

