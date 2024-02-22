Weather fails to stop Tailevu Naitasiri

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri has been preparing well for their next outing against Ba in round two of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The side identified their shortcomings they encountered against Nadi in round one.

Despite the wet weather being a factor for the side, head coach, Priyant Mannu says players have been turning up in numbers for training.

“As you know our number one goal keeper has sustained an injury and the turn out in training has been really good, however, the ground factor is a major problem for us at the moment.”

Mannu asserts they will not be taking Ba lightly as they came out victorious 5-2 against Suva last weekend.

However, the Tailevu Naitasiri head coach believes his squad have what it takes to bag the three points on offer.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva hosts Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park.

All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.