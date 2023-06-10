We will bounce back: Vulivuli

Labasa football coach Thomas Vulivuli during their clash against Rewa last night.

Labasa football coach Thomas Vulivuli says they will rectify their mistakes and come out stronger against Nadi.

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC lost its opening match of the Digicel Fiji Fact 2023 against AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa FC in the final game of day one.

Both teams were locked at nil-all until Rewa FC’s Abbu Zahid opened the account in the 83rd minute.

The experienced striker rifled a shot that ricocheted past 41-year-old Simione Tamanisau in goal for Labasa.

Vulivuli says the team lacked experience and did not have the same quality of players as the other team.

“We are grooming players to learn the strengths of a formation and use it to create space,” Vulivuli added.

The Babasiga Lions play Nadi FC at 5 p.m. tomorrow, while Rewa FC faces unpredictable Tailevu/Naitasiri FC.