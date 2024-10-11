We could’ve done better: Roy Krishna

After securing a 1-nil victory in their opening match against the Solomon Islands in the FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers last night, Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna believes his team could have done better.

He felt that while they started strong in the first 30 minutes, they had to put in extra effort after Aporosa Yada received a red card, leaving them with only 10 players.

Krishna sees playing against a quality team like the Solomon Islands as beneficial, allowing his players to gauge their on-field performance.

Looking back on the win, he highlights several areas that need improvement before their next match against Papua New Guinea next month.

“Be patient on the ball, I think we didn’t play our best football, but you know after 10 men it was hard. I think we need to have more control on the ball, and create more space. But look, just happy with the win.”

The Bula Boys now sit in second place in the Group A standings with three points, while New Caledonia sits in first place.

Following in third and fourth place is the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, both with zero points.

The next round of the qualifiers will be held in Papua New Guinea where the Bula Boys plays the hosts on November 14 and New Caledonia on the 17th.