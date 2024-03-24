Water logged ground delays DFPL match

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Premier League match between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Extra Rewa was delayed by one hour due to severe rain causing the ground at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori to be waterlogged.

Fiji Football Association Operations General Manager Anushil Kumar says match officials delayed the match for two periods of 30 minutes each, as per provisions, before giving the green light for the game to commence.

“The weather is something that is beyond our control and of course the ground conditions but we are already discussing with the authorities to maintain and upgrade ground facilities so that proper drainage to clear off the ground not being waterlogged would be of great help.”

Meanwhile striker Epeli Valevou was the toast for the Rewa side when he scored two goals in each half to help the Delta Tigers beat Labasa 2-1 this afternoon.