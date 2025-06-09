Wasasala confident Bula FC improving ahead of third round

[Source: Bula FC/Facebook]

Extra Bula FC striker Christopher Wasasala believes the team is steadily improving after a challenging second round campaign in Papua New Guinea.

Despite facing difficult conditions and restricted movement due to security measures, Wasasala says the squad adapted well and continued to grow in confidence and consistency.

“I think during this second round I’ve learned a lot. The boys have improved a lot from the first round. We are learning from our mistakes and the team is coming stronger slowly.”

Article continues after advertisement

The team’s time in PNG presented unique challenges, with players largely confined to their hotel rooms outside of training and match commitments.

However, Wasasala insists the situation was not used as an excuse.

“It was a challenge for us too. PNG is a different atmosphere. But it was not an excuse. The boys adapted well.”

On the field, Wasasala identified consistency as the key area for improvement.

“It’s just consistency for the boys. We have to adapt to all the games we face, the challenges and the type of game we’re playing. I think the boys have improved a lot game by game.”

Looking ahead to the next circuit, Wasasala expects another step up in intensity.

The Bula FC will take on Vanuatu United next, and you can watch it live on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.